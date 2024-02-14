Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Taco Bell drive-thru confrontation turns deadly after argument escalates

Police said that Adrian Garduno got out of his vehicle at the drive-thru and pulled out a firearm

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An Arizona man is dead after an alleged disagreement in a Taco Bell parking lot escalated, police said.

According to the Surprise Police Department, 24-year-old Adrian Garduno pulled out a gun in the drive-thru line at the taco chain on Sunday, Feb. 11 at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said that the argument escalated and Garuno exited his vehicle while in the drive-thru, pulled out a firearm and approached another vehicle.

The 24-year-old also pointed his firearm at the occupants of the other vehicle.

Adrian Garduno

Police say that 24-year-old Adrian Garduno was arguing with another vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Surprise, Arizona when he pointed a gun at the occupants of another vehicle. (Surprise Police Department)

Authorities said that another person in the drive-thru line pulled out his own firearm and struck Garduno "multiple times."

Police said that when they arrived on the scene, Garduno was found and pronounced dead.

Taco Bell

The Surprise Police Department said that the confrontation happened at the Taco Bell's drive thru. (Google Maps)

The adult male, who shot and killed Garduno, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

He was later released without charges.

"This investigation will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and charging," police said.

Adrian Garduno

Adrian Garduno was shot and killed by another person in a drive-thru, and he allegedly got out of his vehicle and pointed his gun at the occupants of another vehicle. (FOX 10)

Police took the opportunity to remind the community that when a confrontation happens "it's best" to leave the scene.

"We want to remind our community that when a confrontation occurs, it’s best, if possible, to remove yourself from the situation and call the police," police said. "Whether it’s in a car, in public, or even near your residence, escalating a confrontation can have life-changing consequences. Removing yourself from a conflict can save your life or the lives of your loved ones."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.