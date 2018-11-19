Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

College
Published

Swastika painted on Duke University mural honoring synagogue massacre victims

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
A swastika is seen covering a Star of David that was painted as part of a tribute mural on the campus of Duke University in Durham, N.C.

A swastika is seen covering a Star of David that was painted as part of a tribute mural on the campus of Duke University in Durham, N.C. (Facebook/Olivia Levine)

Duke University's president condemned what he called a "craven and cowardly act of vandalism" Monday after a swastika was found on a mural honoring victims of last month's Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

The Nazi symbol was painted over a Star of David on the wall of a tunnel underneath the East Campus Bridge at the North Carolina college. The area is a popular space for students to paint messages ranging from campus event promotions to memorials.

In a message to the Duke community, university President Vincent E. Price wrote that security would be stepped up at several locations, including the Freeman Center for Jewish Life.

"That such a craven and cowardly act of vandalism -- a desecration of a memorial to individuals who were killed because they were Jewish and practicing their faith -- should happen anywhere is extremely distressing," he wrote. "That it should occur in such a visible, public location at Duke should be a matter of grave concern to us all."

Price added that he would convene a meeting of university leaders, Jewish leaders, and public officials "to review this matter and advise us on the actions we can take to confront the scourge of anti-Semitism through education and activism."

Price also said that security cameras would be installed near the bridge, which he said "has unfortunately become a focus of attention for those who seek to promote hatred and intimidation." The Chronicle student newspaper reported that a Latin Heritage mural was defaced in September.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that the swastika had been covered up by white paint as of Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.