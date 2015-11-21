SUV driven through glass doors, stolen off showroom floor in central Florida

Authorities have arrested a man they say stole two big screen TVs at a Honda dealership in central Florida, loaded them into an SUV on the showroom floor and drove through double glass doors in an attempt to make a getaway.

Ocala Police say Vantice Beshears, 46, crashed into another vehicle before jumping out of the SUV he was driving. Police found the SUV parked outside a nearby subdivision and saw Besehears walking nearby. Authorities said he appeared intoxicated.

The Ocala Star-Banner (http://tinyurl.com/pu9dnba) reports he faces six charges, including grand theft over $20,000 and commercial burglary. He remained at the Marion County Jail on Friday. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Authorities said he also had outstanding warrants from Marion and Lake counties.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/