Suspicious package investigated at Naval Air Station Fort Worth

A naval air station in Fort Worth has closed its front gate because of a suspicious package.

Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base released a statement saying the package was identified by a Naval Security Force member at the main gate Thursday morning.

The base initially went on lockdown, but officials are now allowing inbound and outbound traffic through another gate.

The statement says the installation took the steps "out of an abundance of caution" for the safety of its personnel and the surrounding community.

The air station says Naval Security Forces and both military and Fort Worth police explosives disposal teams are responding to the incident.