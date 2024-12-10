Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione mugshot released

Luigi Mangione, 26, facing second-degree murder among other charges

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect praised unabomber as 'political revolutionary' Video

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect praised unabomber as 'political revolutionary'

Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports live from Altoona, Pennsylvania where 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is pictured for the first time wearing an orange jumpsuit in a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following an intense five-day nationwide manhunt after 50-year-old Brian Thompson was shot from behind on the sidewalk outside a New York City Hilton hotel before a shareholder conference. 

Fox News Digital also obtained a New York arrest warrant on Tuesday that says, "the cause of Mr. Thompson's death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso" and Mangione allegedly fired "several times" at Thompson, "causing him to collapse on the ground."

Thompson was appointed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He is survived by his wife Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, 51, and their two children.

LIVE UPDATES: UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE CHARGED, FAMILY BREAKS SILENCE

Luigi Mangione pictured in a Pennsylvania mugshot after his arrest in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione is pictured in a Pennsylvania mugshot after his arrest in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The warrant also revealed more details about Mangione’s interaction with police just before his arrest, and what investigators found in the former Ivy Leaguer’s possession.

Luigi Mangione in holding cell

Luigi Mangione pictured in a police holding cell in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"I was informed... that [the] defendant presented a forged New Jersey Driver’s License with the name of Mark Rosario as his identification, which based on the number on it was the same identification defendant presented at the hostel, and that in defendant’s belongings, Patrolman Christy Wasser, Badge #250 found a semi-automatic pistol with what appears to be a 3D printed loaded receiver with a metal slide and silencer, and written admissions about the crime," a police detective wrote in the warrant.

WHO IS LUIGI MANGIONE, SUSPECT IN UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER?

The warrant also says Mangione had "written admissions about the crime" when he was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania. Details about any such "admissions" have yet to be shared publicly.

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione is pictured in a photo released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on Monday. (PA Department of Corrections)

Mangione is facing charges that include murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in connection with the killing, according to the warrant.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer, is survived by his wife and their two children. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group)

On Monday night, Mangione’s family released a statement saying that though they cannot comment on the news reports or allegations regarding Mangione, they are "devastated."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We only know what we have read in the media," the family statement said. "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.