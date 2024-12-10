Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione mugshot released

Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, is pictured for the first time wearing an orange jumpsuit in a mugshot obtained by Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following an intense five-day nationwide manhunt after 50-year-old Brian Thompson was shot from behind on the sidewalk outside a New York City Hilton hotel before a shareholder conference.

Fox News Digital also obtained a New York arrest warrant on Tuesday that says, "the cause of Mr. Thompson's death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso" and Mangione allegedly fired "several times" at Thompson, "causing him to collapse on the ground."

Thompson was appointed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He is survived by his wife Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, 51, and their two children.

The warrant also revealed more details about Mangione’s interaction with police just before his arrest, and what investigators found in the former Ivy Leaguer’s possession.

"I was informed... that [the] defendant presented a forged New Jersey Driver’s License with the name of Mark Rosario as his identification, which based on the number on it was the same identification defendant presented at the hostel, and that in defendant’s belongings, Patrolman Christy Wasser, Badge #250 found a semi-automatic pistol with what appears to be a 3D printed loaded receiver with a metal slide and silencer, and written admissions about the crime," a police detective wrote in the warrant.

The warrant also says Mangione had "written admissions about the crime" when he was arrested Monday in Pennsylvania. Details about any such "admissions" have yet to be shared publicly.

Mangione is facing charges that include murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in connection with the killing, according to the warrant.

On Monday night, Mangione’s family released a statement saying that though they cannot comment on the news reports or allegations regarding Mangione, they are "devastated."

"We only know what we have read in the media," the family statement said. "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.