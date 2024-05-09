Suspected NYC rapist at large after video shows woman lassoed from behind on dark street

The New York City Police Department is on the hunt for a Bronx rape suspect who appeared on video throwing a looped belt around a woman's neck before choking her unconscious and dragging her away on a dark city street.

From there, video shows him looking up and down the block before it cuts out.

The NYPD says an unidentified man attacked a 45-year-old woman in The Bronx around 5 a.m. on May 1.

Police now want him on rape charges but have yet to track him down.

"There is a report on file for sexual assault in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3rd Avenue within the confines of 40 Precinct," an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. "The report states that an unknown male followed a 45-year-old female victim and placed a belt around the victim’s neck, causing unconsciousness."

Police said he dragged her between two parked cars and sexually assaulted her on the street before running away.

The department's Special Victims Unit was investigating, but no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The video, which circulated widely online Thursday, shows the masked man sneak up behind his victim, snag her around the throat with a looped belt and drag her to the ground.

She appears to lose consciousness within seconds, her hands falling from a defensive position to her sides as he drags her between two parked cars.

That's where the alleged attack took place.

Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.