Suspected drunk driver crashes into parked sheriff’s vehicle with deputies inside

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a parked patrol vehicle in northern California early Saturday while two deputies were inside, police said.

The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. in west Modesto – about 90 miles east of San Francisco. A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s field training officer and trainee were in the car, authorities said.

A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a patrol car early Saturday with two deputies inside. 

Both deputies “got banged up, but are okay and in good spirits,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Saturday Facebook post. The deputies were treated at a hospital for their injuries, according to the post.

The two deputies received minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol car early Saturday. 

The suspected drunk driver -- identified as 22-year-old Norberto Contreras – was arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail, the Modesto Bee reported. His bail was set at $25,000. No additional information was released.

“This is unfortunately a common experience. Luckily everyone walked away,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “It could have been much worse. If you drink and drive you will earn a trip to jail. Uber, Lyft or call a friend please.”

