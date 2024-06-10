Suspect in murder of California nurse arrested at US-Mexico border

A man was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday in connection with the murder of a nurse in Huntington Beach, California, police announced Monday.

Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 35-year-old Christopher Mendez of Diamond Bar on Friday afternoon as he was attempting to reenter the United States from Mexico.

Mendez was initially a person of interest in the murder of 35-year-old Nicole Marquisee of Walnut.

Her body was found on May 31 after homicide detectives responded to a home in the 1100 block of England Street in Huntington Beach.

Mendez’s arrest came about thanks to the assistance of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the U.S. Consulate General of Tijuana.

Mendez is in custody on a $2 million bail. His arraignment in court is scheduled for June 11, 2024.

Huntington Beach is about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.