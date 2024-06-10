Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Suspect in murder of California nurse arrested at US-Mexico border

Woman's body was found in house in Huntington Beach on May 31

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A man was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday in connection with the murder of a nurse in Huntington Beach, California, police announced Monday. 

Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 35-year-old Christopher Mendez of Diamond Bar on Friday afternoon as he was attempting to reenter the United States from Mexico. 

Mendez was initially a person of interest in the murder of 35-year-old Nicole Marquisee of Walnut. 

Her body was found on May 31 after homicide detectives responded to a home in the 1100 block of England Street in Huntington Beach. 

The Huntington Beach Pier

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Huntington Beach was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Rick Loomis for Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mendez’s arrest came about thanks to the assistance of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the U.S. Consulate General of Tijuana. 

Mendez is in custody on a $2 million bail. His arraignment in court is scheduled for June 11, 2024.

A street in Huntington Beach, California

This is the street in Huntington Beach where police said the woman's body was found late last month. (Google Maps)

Huntington Beach is about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

