Suspect in Yale doctor killing ruled incompetent

A Connecticut judge has ruled that an unemployed doctor is not competent to stand trial for murder in the killing of a Yale University physician he once worked with.

The New Haven Register reports Superior Court Judge Roland Fasano also ruled Tuesday that Dr. Lishan Wang must undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The judge said there's a good chance Wang will later be deemed competent after receiving treatment. He continued the case to Nov. 29.

Wang, who recently lived in Marietta, Ga., is accused of shooting Vajinder Toor to death in April outside Toor's home in Branford. Police say Wang also fired at Toor's pregnant wife but missed.

Workplace confrontations with Toor and others at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York led to Wang's dismissal two years ago.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com