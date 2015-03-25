Suspect in Tulsa shooting rampage pleads not guilty; 2nd defendant wants separate trial

A man charged with gunning down three people and wounding two others in an April shooting spree in Tulsa has pleaded not guilty.

A judge entered the not guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of Jake England, who's charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

The second man charged in the deaths, Alvin Watts, did not enter a plea. Attorneys say Watts will enter a plea after they file a motion seeking that he be tried separately from England.

The pair also faces hate crimes charges as a result of the deaths of William Allen, Bobby Clark and Dannaer Fields in a predominantly black section of Tulsa.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against both men.