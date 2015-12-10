Suspect in Tulane student's shooting also accused of rape, kidnapping

The man indicted in the shooting of a Tulane medical student has been accused of kidnapping and raping a couple.

Investigators tell news outlets video and DNA evidence link Euric Cain to the couple's kidnapping and rape which took place less than 24 hours after student Peter Gold was shot. Gold survived, and has been released from the hospital.

Cain, who's already jailed after an indictment for the shooting, was booked Wednesday with counts of rape, kidnapping, armed robbery and carjacking.

Arrest documents state the couple was entering a parked car on Nov. 21 when the armed suspect hopped in and demanded their money. The suspect then ordered the woman to drive to a parking lot where police say Cain sexually assaulted them.

Cain's bond was increased to $7 million. Online jail records do not list an attorney for him.