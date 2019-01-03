Suspect in killing of Vegas manicurist after fight over payment ID'd by authorities

The suspect believed to have fatally run over a nail salon owner while attempting to leave the business without paying was identified by Las Vegas police on Thursday.

Krystal Whipple, 21, was named as the suspected driver in the deadly incident that occurred at Crystal Nails late Saturday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a news release while pleading for the public’s assistance in locating her.

The investigation into the case revealed that after getting a manicure at the salon, a customer unsuccessfully tried to use a fraudulent credit card as payment, Las Vegas Police Lt. Ray Spencer said in a video update.

After the failed attempt, the individual left the establishment, claiming that she would get money from her car, police said.

“The salon owners noticed that the customer was starting to drive away and ran out to stop her,” Spencer said. “The female owner jumped in front of the suspect’s vehicle while her husband was at the back of the car, at which time the suspect accelerated through the parking lot.”

“The female in front of the car was thrown under the vehicle,” Spencer continued, adding that she ultimately died at the hospital. The deceased individual was previously identified as 51-year-old Ngoc Nhu Nguyen.

The police official stressed the need to apprehend the suspect, noting that she needs to “answer for this horrible crime.”

Authorities provided a previous booking photo of Whipple, which they said was from April 2018.

Anyone who has information about the suspect’s location or details on the case is urged to reach out to the homicide section of the LVMPD.

