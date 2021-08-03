Suspect in fatal road-rage shooting of teen Astros fan turns himself in

The Houston man suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in a road rage incident on July 6 has turned himself in to police, authorities said Monday.

The Houston Police Department charged Gerald Wayne Williams, 31, with murder after identifying him as the suspect on July 30. The department had previously offered a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.

"Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police with Quannell X at HPD Headquarters," the Houston PD said in a Tuesday tweet. "Chief @TroyFinner and investigators will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today."

Williams is accused of shooting 17-year-old David Castro in the head as the teenager sat in the passenger seat of his father’s pickup truck while leaving an Astros game early last month.

The 31-year-old allegedly followed the pickup truck after he and the boy's father, Paul Castro, exchanged gestures that traffic was not moving following the game.

"The suspect in David's murder turned himself in today without anyone being hurt. Prayers were answered," Paul Castro wrote in a Monday Facebook post, thanking police for their efforts and Houston residents "who submitted tips that helped with the investigation."

"We thank our family and friends who have helped us throughout this nightmare," he wrote. "We pray that justice is served."

Paul Castro described his son as "one of the gentlest souls to walk the earth" in a July 7 Facebook post.

"David will be missed by a world that barely got to know him. May God welcome him and grant his soul peace," he wrote.

Castro told local news outlet KHOU 11 on July 12 that he found out after his son had been fatally shot that Williams continued his pursuit of Castro's vehicle.

"I found out after they murdered my son, he kept chasing us. After he murdered my son, he continued the chase," Castro said of Williams. "I was driving 100 miles an hour to get away from them and it wasn't good enough. That person is dangerous."

Houston Police Cheif Troy Finner said during a Monday press briefing that authorities will "not stand by and allow people to brutally murder and harm our citizens and do anything about it."

Investigators acknowledged that tips from residents helped put Williams on officers' "radar" early in the investigation.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.