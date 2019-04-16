Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Suspect caught on camera stealing thousands from gambling machine, Atlanta cops say

Fox News
Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a suspect, left, tehy say stole $7,900 from a gas station gamiling machine earlier this month.

Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a suspect, left, tehy say stole $7,900 from a gas station gamiling machine earlier this month.

Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a gambler they say stole $7,900 in cash earlier this month from a gambling machine at a Shell gas station.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on April 6, according to a Fox 5 Atlanta report. The suspect could be seen reaching into what looks like a variation of a slot machine, police said. A store clerk reported the incident to police.

The suspectwas described by police as skinny with a low haircut. He was wearing a gray dress shirt and gray pants.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking the public to identify the suspect and said to call 404-577-8477 with any details.