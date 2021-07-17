Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Suspect arrested in shocking attempted NYC child abduction

The mother was able to rescue her son through a car window

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
close
De Blasio, Cuomo have invited crime to NYC by shutting down economy: restaurant owner Video

De Blasio, Cuomo have invited crime to NYC by shutting down economy: restaurant owner

Stratis Morfogen, director of operations of Brooklyn Chop House, argues crime has been a consequence of businesses being locked down in New York City.

Police on Friday night arrested one of the people accused of the brazen attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his family in Queens.

James McGonagle, 24, of Pomonok, was charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child in connection with the horrifying incident in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening, the NYPD said.

NEW YORK CITY 5-YEAR-OLD NEARLY ABDUCTED IN BORAD DAYLIGHT AMID ONGOING CRIME WAVE

McGonagle’s alleged accomplice, an older bald man photographed wearing jeans, an orange polo shirt and sunglasses, remains at large.

The incident was captured by security cameras, showing a maroon sedan pulling up alongside a mother and her three kids strolling on a sidewalk.

A man who police said was McGonagle jumps out of the car, grabs the little boy and shoves him in the back seat of the car near Myrtle and Hillside avenues around 8:45 p.m., according to the footage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The frantic mother was able to pull her son out of an open window of the car before the vehicle sped off.

Sources said the mother and her kids were heading to her husband’s job to bring him food when the near-abduction occurred.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.

Your Money