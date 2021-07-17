Suspect arrested in shocking attempted NYC child abduction

Police on Friday night arrested one of the people accused of the brazen attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his family in Queens.

James McGonagle, 24, of Pomonok, was charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child in connection with the horrifying incident in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening, the NYPD said.

McGonagle’s alleged accomplice, an older bald man photographed wearing jeans, an orange polo shirt and sunglasses, remains at large.

The incident was captured by security cameras, showing a maroon sedan pulling up alongside a mother and her three kids strolling on a sidewalk.

A man who police said was McGonagle jumps out of the car, grabs the little boy and shoves him in the back seat of the car near Myrtle and Hillside avenues around 8:45 p.m., according to the footage.

The frantic mother was able to pull her son out of an open window of the car before the vehicle sped off.

Sources said the mother and her kids were heading to her husband’s job to bring him food when the near-abduction occurred.

