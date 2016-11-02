Suspect accused of streaming 120-mph police chase in stolen cruiser on Facebook Live

No wonder more people are ditching cable for the internet.

A 25-year-old felon allegedly live-streamed himself stealing a cop car and leading police on a high-speed chase Monday night in Oklahoma, NewsOn6.com reports.

Police say John Pinney swiped the cruiser after an officer left her keys in it while getting coffee in Tulsa.

The ensuing chase lasted for more than half an hour and reached speeds of up to 120mph. According to Tulsa World, it also endangered kids trick-or-treating in residential neighborhoods.

During the chase, Pinney allegedly used the officer's iPad to record video on Facebook Live, talking about music, life in prison, and more.

The chase ended with Pinney's arrest in front of his parents' house.

