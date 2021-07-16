Surfside condo collapse recovery efforts may end soon as number of missing dwindles

The recovery efforts at the Surfside condo collapse site may soon end as the number of missing people dwindles.

Miami-Dade officials have been able to account for at least 240 people connected to the building, leaving only a few people still classified as "missing" or "potentially unaccounted for."

The total number of confirmed dead stood at 97 as of Thursday, with 92 of the deceased identified.

A county statement late Thursday said the task of identifying victims had become "increasingly difficult," with 26 million pounds of debris and concrete moved as part of the work.

State and county officials did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.

A cause has not yet been pinpointed, although there were several previous warnings of major structural damage at the 40-year-old building in Surfside.

The court-appointed receiver handling finances related to the condo, attorney Michael Goldberg, said the judge wants the sale to move quickly.

At a hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100 million to $110 million, according to court records.

"He wants us to start exploring a potential sale," Goldberg said of the judge in an email. "He did say he wants the land to be sold and the proceeds to go directly to the victims as soon as possible."

Hanzman's ruling came as part of a series of lawsuits filed in the wake of collapse. The judge put the lawsuits on a fast track and authorized Goldberg to begin disbursing Champlain Towers insurance money to the victims and families.

The collapse raised greater scrutiny on older buildings in the area, leading to the evacuation of two high-rise buildings in Miami-Dade County and a third building evacuated Thursday following a partial roof collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.