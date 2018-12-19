Motel owners accused of setting fires on premises, authorities say

The two owners of a Super 8 Motel in Oregon were arrested Sunday, accused of intentionally setting fires at their own business twice over three days last month, reports said.

Inder Singh, 29, and his uncle, Satinder Singh, 50, were arrested on arson charges. Authorities have not said if a motive has been determined, the Oregonian reported.

Authorities said the two men are suspected of setting fires at the motel around 9:20 p.m. Nov. 22, Thanksgiving night, in Creswell, about 2 hours south of Portland, the paper reported, citing police. The fire was quickly extinguished.

There was a total of at least seven people inside six rented rooms during the holiday, the report said.

Then two days later another fire was set around 1:40 a.m., police said. Fire officials responded and put out the blaze.

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.