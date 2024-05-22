Students, staff sickened by chemicals during sheriff's office training exercise in California

A training exercise conducted by the San Francisco Sheriff's Office took a negative turn after dozens of students and staff at a nearby elementary school were exposed to chemical agents on Tuesday.

Tara Moriarty, Director of Communications for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, told Fox News Digital that deputies were participating in a two-hour crowd control training session on Tuesday at 12:45 in an "isolated section" of the San Bruno jail when chemical agents extended beyond designated training areas and affected the San Bruno community, including a school.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office notified the San Bruno Police Department and Fire Department prior to the training, which involved the testing of chemical agents including CS (2-chlorobenzylidene malonitrile) gas and OC gas (oleoresin capsicum, commonly known as pepper spray).

Moriarty said both irritants are commonly used by law enforcement agencies as a non-lethal option for subduing combative and violent suspects.

NEW HAMPSHIRE DAY CARE WORKERS SPRINKLED MELATONIN IN CHILDREN’S FOOD UNBEKNOWNST TO PARENTS, POLICE SAY

"These trainings are critical to law enforcement because they allow peace officers to test the safety of equipment for potential leaks, and they provide staff with hands-on experience with chemical agents, preparing them both physically and mentally for real-life situations," Moriarty said.

"Unfortunately, gas from inside the structure drifted outside to a nearby elementary school where teachers and students reported experiencing symptoms including burning sensations in the eyes, nose, and throat," she continued.

The sheriff's office confirmed that dozens of students and teachers from Portola elementary school were affected by the chemical agents.

MICHIGAN GIRL'S CONTAMINATED WENDY'S MEAL LEFT HER WITH PERMANENT BRAIN DAMAGE, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Interim principal, John Nazar, told KTVU that he walked the perimeter of the school to try and figure out what was causing all the issues and said he didn't learn until later that it was tear gas and pepper spray.

"It was very strange," Nazer described, adding that he didn't know whether to keep the children outside or inside. "It was challenging."

Moriarty confirmed that the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office and other Bay Area law enforcement agencies have been conducting training at this site for more than 20 years.

AMERICANS BREATHE IN CARCINOGENIC CHEMICALS FOUND IN CARS: STUDY

"This is an unprecedented situation that we take very seriously," Moriarty stated.

Moriarty issued an apology on behalf of the department to the school community, acknowledging that it must have been scary for the children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We sincerely apologize to Portola Elementary School, its faculty and students, and their families for this unforeseen event which must have been especially scary for children. Members of our command staff visited the school in person to explain what happened, and to apologize for the mishap." - Tara Moriarty, Director of Communications for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office

Moriarty continued and said," In light of this incident, the department is pausing all future chemical agent training exercises while it reviews current practices to make it safer for our neighbors and minimize any impacts on the community."