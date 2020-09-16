Austin 'structural collapse' involving cranes injures more than 20, investigators say

A "structure collapse" in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, left more than 20 people injured Wednesday, officials say.

Just after 10 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS reported that 22 people were hurt after a "crane collision" sparked the collapse.

Eight ambulances were sent to the scene, officials tweeted.

Investigators described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.