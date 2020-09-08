Strong winds hit Utah, sparking power outages and school closures

Damage from strong winds has sparked power outages and caused school closures in parts of Utah.

According to power outage data from Rocky Mountain Power, there are 654 outages in Utah, affecting 58,535 customers. ABC 4 reports that over 50,000 people are without power in northern Utah as a result of high winds.

Fox 13 reports that storm-related damage has forced the closure of schools in several districts.

The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted images of storm damage and trucks toppled by heavy winds.

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City has warned of continuing strong winds in Utah’s Wasatch Front region, with gusts surpassing 85 mph in some areas.

The weather conditions are the result of an Arctic storm system impacting Utah and southwest Wyoming. “We're anticipated very strong winds, high elevation snow, and temperatures more typical of mid to late October by Tuesday,” the National Weather Service Salt Lake City said, in a Facebook post.

“There will be a lull Tuesday afternoon before winds pick up again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” it said, on its website. Forecasters warned of possible power outages and property damage, with decorations, trampolines and other outdoor objects most vulnerable. “Take action to secure loose objects!” it said.

“We expect winds to continue near peak levels through 10-11 AM and then start to decrease to widespread gusts between 40-50 mph,” tweeted the National Weather Service Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning. “Wind will ramp up again this evening.”

The office also tweeted that it had received a report of a 97 mph gust in Farmington.

“Gusting to 80 mph in Weber Canyon right now,” National Weather Service Salt Lake City tweeted. “Use extreme caution out there!”

Police in Centerville, Utah, warned people to stay inside as wind speeds hit 80 mph. “With these high wind speeds, debris is continuing to fly,” it tweeted. “If you can avoid going outside please do so and remain alert and safe!”

