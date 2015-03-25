Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Strong quake sparks tsunami warning for parts of southern Alaska, Canada

By | Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska – Officials say a tsunami warning is in effect for parts of southern Alaska and coastal Canada after a strong earthquake shook the region.

The Alaska Tsunami Warning Center says the warning area includes coastal areas from about 75 miles southeast of Cordova, Alaska, to the north tip of Vancouver Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.6 quake struck at midnight Friday and was centered about 60 miles west of Craig.