Strong quake sparks tsunami warning for parts of southern Alaska, Canada
JUNEAU, Alaska – Officials say a tsunami warning is in effect for parts of southern Alaska and coastal Canada after a strong earthquake shook the region.
The Alaska Tsunami Warning Center says the warning area includes coastal areas from about 75 miles southeast of Cordova, Alaska, to the north tip of Vancouver Island.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.6 quake struck at midnight Friday and was centered about 60 miles west of Craig.