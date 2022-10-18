Expand / Collapse search
Reptiles
Published

Stowaway snake sneaks onboard United Airline flight from Florida

The snake caused business class passengers to shriek and pull their legs up but was released after landing

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Passengers on an United Airlines flight were sent into a tizzy after they discovered a slithery stowaway had found itself on board of the Boeing 737-800 jet.

The harmless garter snake turned up on United Airlines Flight 2038 from Tampa, FL shortly after landing Monday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777 - arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

A United Airlines passenger aircraft - Boeing 777 - arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (iStock)

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the serpent was found slithering about in business class. 

Crew members were quickly notified after passengers began shrieking and pulling up their feet as the snake moved throughout the cabin.

It is unclear on how the snake got aboard the plane, but the snake was released back into the wild after it's two hour flight.

