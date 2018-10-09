Storm-weary Carolinas worry Michael could hurt rebuilding

In the storm-weary Carolinas, Hurricane Michael's approach is stoking fresh fears among homeowners who still have tarps on their roofs or industrial dehumidifiers drying their floors from destruction left by Hurricane Florence.

Thousands of North and South Carolina homes were damaged when the September storm smashed trees into rooftops and pushed floodwater into living rooms. Both states are still tallying damage, and homeowners are just starting to tear out moldy carpets, toss ruined furniture and negotiate with insurance adjusters.

The Carolinas aren't expected to get a direct hit from Michael, but even a weakening storm could bring strong winds and inches of rain.

Tarps cover Shane Fernando's Wilmington home where Florence blew a massive tree into his roof and walls. He said Michael "absolutely is a concern for me."