Last Update December 1, 2015

Storm brings light rain to Southern California after drenching northern part of state

By | Associated Press
    Protestors huddle under umbrellas and use a banner for rain shelter Monday, Dec. 15, 2014, in Oakland, Calif. A new storm dumped more rain on already waterlogged parts of Northern California, causing minor road flooding, scattered power outages and airport delays. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

    A surfer rides a wave at Blacks Beach, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, in San Diego. A new storm dumped more rain on already waterlogged parts California Tuesday, bringing large surf with it to Southern California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – The first of a one-two punch of much-needed moisture has arrived in Southern California, bringing light rain after unleashing downpours in the northern part of the state.

A cold front brought an intermittent drizzle to the greater Los Angeles area before dawn Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a second storm expected to arrive later in the day will pack the heaviest showers. Between one and 2 inches of rain is expected at higher elevations.

The storms triggered fresh fears of mudslides in foothill neighborhoods beneath wildfire-scarred mountain areas.

A high-surf advisory is in effect along the Los Angeles County coast until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Up to 2 inches fell Monday in the San Francisco and Sacramento regions, causing minor road flooding and scattered power outages.