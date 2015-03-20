Storm brings light rain to Southern California after drenching northern part of state

next Image 1 of 2

The first of a one-two punch of much-needed moisture has arrived in Southern California, bringing light rain after unleashing downpours in the northern part of the state.

A cold front brought an intermittent drizzle to the greater Los Angeles area before dawn Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a second storm expected to arrive later in the day will pack the heaviest showers. Between one and 2 inches of rain is expected at higher elevations.

The storms triggered fresh fears of mudslides in foothill neighborhoods beneath wildfire-scarred mountain areas.

A high-surf advisory is in effect along the Los Angeles County coast until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Up to 2 inches fell Monday in the San Francisco and Sacramento regions, causing minor road flooding and scattered power outages.