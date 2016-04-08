Stolen city sign returned 30 years later with apology note, $50

It took 30 years, but a guilty conscience led someone who stole a large metal sign in Florida to return it -- along with a $50 money order -- to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

A picture of the sign was posted Wednesday on the police department's Facebook page. It says: New Smyrna Beach Says No to Drugs.

Officials say the blue sign arrived in the mail with a note asking officials to use the money to reinstall the sign. The anonymous person asked for forgiveness, adding the sign was stolen in the late 1980s during "a fit of youthful exuberance."

On Facebook, department officials said that the "act of contrition" gives hope that people can do the right thing, even if it takes 30 years.