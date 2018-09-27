Stepdad, 90, held in connection with woman's blunt force trauma death, police say

A 90-year-old California man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his stepdaughter, authorities said.

Police conducted a welfare check Sept. 13 after Karen Navarra, 67, failed to show up to work, the Mercury News of San Jose reported. Navarra’s body was discovered in her San Jose residence with visible injuries, according to the paper.

An autopsy found that Navarra died of blunt force trauma, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of her stepfather, Anthony Aiello, on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail, according to the paper.

A motive was not immediately clear, the paper reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

