Which states have the largest homeless populations?

More than 567,710 people experienced homelessness on any single day across the country in 2019, according to government estimates.

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia witnessed declines in homelessness year over year, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development report. According to HUD definitions, a person was counted as homeless if they lived or stayed in a shelter and unsheltered if they were sleeping in a "place designated for regular sleeping accommodations"

The homelessness crisis has impacted some areas harder than others. So what are the states with the largest homeless populations?

California

The Golden State recorded more than 151,278 homeless people statewide, a 16 percent increase from the previous year, according to an annual HUD count. More than 108,000 people were unsheltered.

Los Angeles County recorded nearly 50,000 people alone, the largest population in the state. The state has seen a steady increase in people living on the streets in recent years.

The homeless issues in California has prompted President Trump to threaten federal intervention if the state is unable to deal with the crisis, which has been exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing. Major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have borne the brunt of the crisis.

In San Francisco, the homeless epidemic has gotten so bad that San Francisco officials created a "poop patrol" to clean up feces-ridden sidewalks.

New York

More than 92,000 homeless people were counted in HUD's annual count in New York state. New York City led the state with more than 78,000 unsheltered people. It saw 46 homeless people per every 10,000 people, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Critics have said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has failed to solve the problem. The cost of living in Manhattan is 148 percent higher than the average cost for major U.S. cities in 2019.

Florida

An estimated 28,300 people were homeless in Florida, a 9 percent drop from the previous year, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Overall, the state has seen a 14 percent drop in homelessness since 2007.

Texas

Nearly 26,000 people were considered to be homeless in Texas. The state still had lower rates of homelessness than the national average of 17 per every 10,000 people. In Austin, the state capital, city officials have rolled back ordinances prohibiting camping, sitting and lying in public spaces to address the crisis, the Texas Tribune reported.

The city's mayor and Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, have clashed over how to address the city's homeless problem.

Washington

Washington state has around 21,577 homeless people. The majority are located in and around the Seattle area, according to federal data.