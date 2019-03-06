Stanford admissions officer arrested for allegedly stabbing woman while high on LSD

An admissions officer at Stanford University in California was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times while high on LSD.

James Shirvell, 26, was reportedly using the drug while with the woman at a house in the Potrero Hill neighborhood in San Francisco over the weekend. He's charged with attempted murder, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence -- which indicates the woman was likely a romantic partner, roommate or family member.

The woman has not been named since she may be a victim of domestic violence, and her condition after the stabbing is currently unknown.

Shirvell has been placed on administrative leave by Stanford, according to the school's paper, The Daily. His name was promptly removed from the admissions office's website after the school learned of the alleged attack.

"The university only learned of the arrest [Tuesday] afternoon," Stanford spokesperson EJ Miranda told the school's paper. “We are continuing to gather information on this matter to inform next steps."

According to his social media pages, Shirvell is originally from Mystic, Connecticut, and graduated from Yale University in 2014, where he ran on the track and field team. While there, he was a Dean's Fellow with Yale's residential college in Singapore, where he "helped create the first liberal arts college" there, according to his LinkedIn.

After graduating, he joined Stanford University in November 2016 as an admissions counselor and was promoted to Assistant Director of Admissions in June 2018.