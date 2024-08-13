Staff members at dentist's office read aloud, mock cancer patient's private diary: video

A Tennessee dental office has fired staff involved in a viral video mocking a cancer patient's personal diary, according to a statement.



The video, posted to Snapchat originally, was captioned "Found a patients journal and now its story time lmao." The staff members present are heard laughing while the journal entry details cancer treatment progress.



SERIAL KILLER’S DAUGHTER CONFRONTS HIM BEHIND BARS OVER EXPLOSIVE DIARY ENTRY THAT SUGGESTS SHE TOO WAS VICTIM



In the video, Premier Dental Group staff can be seen reading the diary aloud in the office. It is unknown to whom the journal belongs.

Some of the journal entry reads, "I'm not going to do any dialysis, radiation treatment or infusions." Staff members present in the video laugh at the options presented and concerns the patient has over them.



Since the video has been posted, the Premier Dental Group of Knoxville has been bombarded on public pages like Yelp with negative reviews.



VIRAL PRESENTATION USING GUMBALLS TO SHOW PERILS OF MASS IMMIGRATION CONTINUES TO RESONATE, 28 YEARS LATER



"Premier Dental Group of Knoxville has become aware of an incident where employees were involved in videoing inappropriate behavior. This conduct is completely unacceptable and does not align with our company values," Premier Dental Group of Knoxville wrote in a statement on Google.



"As a result, the employees responsible have been terminated, effective immediately. We are committed to maintaining a respectful and professional environment for everyone, and we will continue to take necessary actions to uphold these standards."



It is unknown how many staff members participated in the video or who read the patient's journal.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Premier Dental Group of Knoxville did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.