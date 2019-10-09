Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
St. Paul cop offers alleged shoplifter a break, gets stabbed: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Saint Paul cop was stabbed by a homeless woman Monday evening after he had offered to give her a break for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store, according to a report.

Officer Joe Ryan approached the woman around 8 p.m. after store employees told him that a woman had hidden items in her clothing without paying for them, the Star Tribune reported. He offered to let her return the stolen items without punishment, according to the paper.

Articia L. Moore is accused of assaulting a police officer. 

Articia L. Moore is accused of assaulting a police officer.  (Ramsey County jail)

The woman – later identified as 23-year-old Articia L. Moore – denied having stolen anything, even though Ryan could allegedly see the concealed items. She then returned a single item. Ryan told her to return the rest.

The woman explained she was homeless and became uncooperative, The Tribune reported. Ryan grabbed her arm after allegedly seeing a knife handle in her pocket.

A scuffle ensued, and the woman allegedly struck Ryan in the chest with a screwdriver and in the arm with a knife, according to a criminal complaint. Ryan brought her under control and arrested her.

Ryan’s vest protected him against the screwdriver, while his left bicep had a minor cut, according to the charges.

Moore was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault and assaulting a police officer.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.