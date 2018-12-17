St. Louis woman says somebody stole her tiny house

A St. Louis, Missouri woman claims that somebody stole a tiny house she was building and is asking for the public's help in finding it.

Meghan Panu, who builds "tiny homes," posted on Instagram on Saturday that her structure had been stolen the previous night, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Panu wrote that she was "at a loss," and told Fox affiliate KTVI that she learned of the theft when someone called her to ask if she moved the house overnight, which she hadn't.

The tiny home builder had been working on the house for two years, according to the news station. Panu said the idea that she may never get her home back is "devastating."

The tiny house craze — dubbed a "movement" by Tiny Home Builders — is for those who want smaller living quarters, typically within 600 square feet. It's for people who "have determined that a large home, and more specifically, the large cost of living that comes with it, is both unnecessary and a detriment to their happiness."

Tiny houses are often built on foundations or trailers and are placed on wheels and can be transported.

Panu had moved her tiny home to several different towns, and planned to move it again this week with the ultimate goal of living it in next spring.

She told KTVI she's invested around $20,000 into the home, but that it's the "little regard for the effort, and the time, and the love that I've put into this" that upsets her the most.

Panu has been posting updates on the situation to her Facebook page, with her most recent post revealing that the tiny home may have been spotted earlier today "westbound on I40 towards California."

The tiny house is decorated with two large green windows, brown stained cedar siding and a tin roof. Panu urges anyone with information on the home to report it to authorities and to contact her.