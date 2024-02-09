Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

St. Louis demolition crew accidentally hits transmission tower with wall, causing explosion

No injuries reported, though power flickered at some downtown STL buildings

Associated Press
Published
A wrecking crew tearing down a burned-out St. Louis factory accidentally knocked a brick wall into a transmission tower Friday, causing a brief explosion and power to flicker for some downtown buildings.

No one was hurt, but the St. Louis Board of Aldermen lost its livestream, forcing officials to recess briefly, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

St. Louis demolition explosion

An explosion is seen as a wall hits a transmission tower at the site of a St. Louis factory on Feb. 9, 2024. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Officials have not said what caused the accident.

Crews were demolishing a five-story warehouse near the Mississippi River that burned Saturday. The massive fire at the vacant building created smoke that could be seen for several miles. About 80 firefighters were called to the scene.