Army spouse found dead inside Hawaii military housing, soldier in custody

A soldier has been detained in connection with the death of an Army spouse in Hawaii, officials said Thursday.

The spouse was found dead around 8 a.m. Wednesday in on-post military housing in the Schofield Barracks on O'ahu. Military police personnel were performing a welfare check requested by a family member when they found the spouse.

An Army press released said that the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Army did not disclose the relationship between the deceased spouse and the soldier taken into custody. The names of both the victim and the person in custody were not released.

"This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death," said Chris Grey, spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Command. "Our agents will continue to work diligently in the pursuit of justice for the victim and her loved ones."

"According to CID agents, at this point in the investigation they have reason to believe this is an isolated death and there is no cause for public alarm," the Army said in a news release.

Schofield Barracks is home to the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division.