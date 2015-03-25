Spirit jet returns to Dallas after passenger reports flames coming up side of plane

Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines jet en route to Atlanta Tuesday said they heard an explosion and saw flames before the plane returned safely to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, MyFoxDFW.com reported.

Fred Edwards, a passenger, told an Atlanta TV station that following an explosion, flames shot up the side of the plane, lighting up the interior shortly after takeoff, the report said. The Airbus A319 returned safely to the airport.

Spirit spokeswoman Misty Pinson said nobody on Flight 165 was injured. Pinson says the Airbus left DFW airport on Tuesday, but shortly after takeoff the captain received an indication of a possible mechanical issue. Pinson says there was smoke in the cabin but no fire and one engine was shut down.

Pinson says the jet made a normal landing and the 145 passengers safely deplaned. Passengers were put on another Spirit jet and continued on to Atlanta later Tuesday.

Click for more from MyFoxDFW.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report