Speeding driver, allegedly high on prescription meds, crashes into police station outside Chicago

Police released video this week of a driver, allegedly high on prescription drugs and going over 100 mph, crashing into a new station just outside Chicago.

The Arlington Heights Police Department shared the dramatic surveillance video Saturday. It showed a vehicle spinning out before flipping over a shallow wall and crashing into the new police station on Nov. 11.

Officials say the speeding vehicle was going 104 mph.

The 44-year-old driver, Sam O. Kerlin, is said to have told police he was using cocaine and prescription drugs prior to the accident, Fox 32 reported.

He was released from the hospital Friday and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, reckless driving and driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit, The Chicago Daily Herald reported.

Arlington police say that the damaged station wasn't yet operational at the time of the crash. The driver is due in court on Jan. 7.