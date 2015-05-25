Special prosecutors to handle man's new trial in 4 slayings at northeast Ohio townhome

Special prosecutors from the Cleveland area will handle a new trial for a man convicted of gunning down four people at an Akron townhome.

Twenty-three-year-old Deshanon Haywood and another man were convicted in the drug-related slayings in April 2013. Haywood had his convictions vacated last fall after raising concerns about possible misconduct by prosecutors and false testimony from two witnesses.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/1LfPf1g ) reports the capital murder case now will be handled by two prosecutors from Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County. A court filing by the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said it requested that change to avert claims of unfairness, though it also said the defense allegations were unsupported.

Haywood's new trial is scheduled to start April 27.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com