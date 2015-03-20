Special operations chief warns of al-Qaida 2.0

The top commander of U.S. special operations forces says the al-Qaida of Osama bin Laden is bloodied and "nearing its end," describing bin Laden's killing in a special operations raid as an upper cut to the group's jaw.

But Adm. Eric T. Olson says he's worried about what he called al-Qaida 2.0, with new leaders like American-born cleric Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen, who Olson says understands America better than Americans understand him.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Olson said there are more leaders like Awlaki, who are refining their methods of attack and finding new ungoverned territory from which to operate.

Olson, a Navy SEAL, predicted that while most conventional troops will come home, special operations forces will keep fighting terrorists at the same pace worldwide for another decade.