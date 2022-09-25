SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States.

People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.

"Tonight’s SpaceX launch seen from Maryland! Looked awesome!" one Twitter user wrote. "Didn’t think I would see the Starlink launch (Stage 2) from Virginia! Pretty cool. @SpaceX @elonmusk," another tweeted.

"Falcon 9 launches 52 Starlink satellites to orbit," SpaceX tweeted following the launch.

US SPY SATELLITE LAUNCHED INTO ORBIT FROM CALIFORNIA

This was the fourth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched SES-22 and now three Starlink missions, SpaceX says on its website.

"SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center," FOX 35 Orlando reported.

NASA DELAYS MOON ROCKET LAUNCH DUE TO POTENTIAL HURRICANE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASA is skipping next week’s launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of Tropical Storm Ian that’s expected to become a major hurricane.

It’s the third delay in the past month for the lunar-orbiting test flight featuring mannequins but no astronauts, a follow-up to NASA’s Apollo moon-landing program of a half-century ago. Hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical issues caused the previous scrubs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.