Space satellites track astonishing expansion of deadly California wildfires

Satellites show destruction from nearly a dozen California fires

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Timelapse of California wildfire from space Video

Timelapse of California wildfire from space

Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shared a time lapse from space of the California wildfires, which ignited Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Facebook / Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere)

The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) recently shared shocking time-lapse footage taken from space of the California wildfires, which ignited Tuesday afternoon and have already caused 100,000 people to flee their homes.

The eight LA area wildfires: The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Olivas Fire, the Lidia Fire, the Scout Fire, the Sunset Fire and the Woodley Fire - threaten at least 28,000 structures, Fox News Digital reported.

Thousands Flee From Uncontrolled Wildfires Burning Near LA

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The most destructive wind storm to strike the Los Angeles area in 14 years is fanning wildfires and has sent thousands of residents fleeing for their lives, with dangerous gusts expected to persist for at least another two days.  ( Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES  

Footage from CIRA satellites shows the Palisades Fire breaking out near Malibu and Santa Monica at about 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. 

Satellite view of California wildfires

"The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire continue their rapid growth near Los Angeles as both have scorched over 10,000 acres," CIRA wrote in a post on X Wednesday night.

The Palisades Fire is already responsible for burning nearly 16,000 acres.

ALTADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: The brick frame of Altadena Hardware still stands on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 after the Eaton fire burned through Altadena's town center. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The Eaton and Hurst fires followed hours later, and have burned more than 11,000 acres combined, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; CELEBRITIES FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD  

The other fires, which ignited Wednesday in Los Angeles, Riverside and Ventura counties, have burned more than 400 acres and are expected to progress, according to officials. All except the Lidia Fire are 0% contained.

Hollywood sign with smoke from wildfires

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hollywood Sign is seen with smoke from multiple wildfires on January 08, 2025, in Hollywood, California.  (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

More than 3 million were without power in Los Angeles County by Wednesday afternoon, Fox News Digital reported.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

