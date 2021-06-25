Southwest flight bound for Salt Lake City experiences turbulence, 4 injured

Three flight attendants and a passenger were taken to a hospital Friday after suffering injuries from turbulence on a Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Salt Lake City.

Southwest flight 1753 was approaching the Salt Lake City area when the aircraft experienced "moderate turbulence," the airline told Fox News. The flight originated from Chicago Midway International Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

"Fasten seat belt signage was illuminated when the aircraft encountered the turbulence," a Southwest statement said. "Our initial reports indicate that, following an uneventful landing of the aircraft, three Flight Attendants and One Customer were treated for minor injuries."

Fox News reached out to a Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson but did not receive an immediate response.