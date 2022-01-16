Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Southeast winter storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

More than 200,000 power outages were reported across the Southeast

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A winter storm making its way through the Southeastern portion of the United States has left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Across the Southeast, there were more than 200,000 power outages reported across the region as of Sunday afternoon as a result of the winter storm, according to PowerOutage.us

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that over 41,000 homes and businesses were without power during a press conference at noon, and said that shelters are open around the state for people who don't have power or heat.

WINTER SYSTEM BRINGS HEAVY SNOW, ICE, SEVERE WEATHER TO THE EAST

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ( (AP Photo/Gerry Broome))

In one portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina, Cooper said that a short section was closed because of power lines that were low-hanging and covered with ice.

In the central and western portions of the state, roads are covered with ice, the North Carolina Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said.

Drivers navigate hazardous conditions on Interstate 85/40 as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Drivers navigate hazardous conditions on Interstate 85/40 as a winster storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TORNADOES TEAR THROUGH FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOODS, FLIP VEHICLES SUNDAY

Some counties in North Carolina saw 8 to 12 inches of snow, and ice is causing issues in the central portion of the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snow plows remove snow and ice from Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Snow plows remove snow and ice from Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area near Hillsborough, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ((AP Photo/Gerry Broome))

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, Tennessee said that there are multiple reports of wrecked and abandoned cars across the snow-covered roads in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money