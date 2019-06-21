Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

South Texas officer fatally shot; suspect arrested

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A South Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.

SACRAMENTO POLICE OFFICER SHOT DURING DOMESTIC CALL HAS DIED

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No details have been released on what led to the shooting, and the suspect's identity also hasn't been released.