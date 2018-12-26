Plane crashes in South Dakota residential area, killing at least 1 and sparking fire: reports

At least one person was killed Christmas evening after a single-engine plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to reports.

The person who died Tuesday was believed to have been an occupant of the aircraft, the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls reported. It was not immediately clear how many passengers or people inside homes may have been affected, he said.

"We're still investigating, and there may be more fatalities," Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith told reporters during a 7 p.m. briefing with reporters.

Resident Grace Chinn told the newspaper that the plane crashed in her backyard. She and her family were home celebrating Christmas when they heard the crash.

"We felt it more than heard it," Chinn told the paper. "It shook our whole house."

Smith said a fire sparked by the crash was extinguished within minutes.

More information is expected to be released during a police briefing at 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, the Argus Leader reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.