South Dakota inmate caught within 10 minutes of attempting to escape

Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.

The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.

The suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away, according to the Yankton County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree escape, which carries a maximum charge of two years in prison.