South Dakota
South Dakota inmate caught within 10 minutes of attempting to escape

SD inmate was charged with first-degree escape, which carries a maximum charge of two years in prison

Associated Press
Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.

The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.

A prison inmate in South Dakota tried to escape while receiving treatment at a hospital. He was caught two blocks away within 10 minutes of trying to escape.

The suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away, according to the Yankton County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree escape, which carries a maximum charge of two years in prison.