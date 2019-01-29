Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina man reportedly fakes own kidnapping for $130

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Emmanuel Franklin, 19, was arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping to try to swindle his mother out of $130.

A South Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping to try to swindle his mother out of $130.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, plotted his alleged plan on Jan. 22, according to WLTX.

Franklin reportedly told his mother that if she didn't put the money in a mailbox of his choosing, that he would be murdered by kidnappers.

The mother told Sumter County deputies she received a call from her son and a man she didn't know, and relayed the incident to them.

The man later reportedly fessed up to investigators, and allegedly admitted to trying to get the money from his mother.

