South Carolina man reportedly fakes own kidnapping for $130

A South Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping to try to swindle his mother out of $130.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, plotted his alleged plan on Jan. 22, according to WLTX.

Franklin reportedly told his mother that if she didn't put the money in a mailbox of his choosing, that he would be murdered by kidnappers.

The mother told Sumter County deputies she received a call from her son and a man she didn't know, and relayed the incident to them.

The man later reportedly fessed up to investigators, and allegedly admitted to trying to get the money from his mother.