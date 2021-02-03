Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

SoulCycle instructor who cut COVID vaccine line has 'God complex': former staffer

'It’s completely in line with Stacey’s character,' a former staffer said

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
close
COVID vaccine doses making their way to only a fraction of Black and Hispanic AmericansVideo

COVID vaccine doses making their way to only a fraction of Black and Hispanic Americans

Biden administration urging immigrants to get COVID-19 vaccine while Black and Hispanic Americans falling behind in vaccination efforts. Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell and Florida state Rep. Daniel Perez share insight.

Stacey Griffith — the celebrity SoulCycle instructor who cut the line for a COVID vaccine by claiming she was an "educator" — may have apologized for her actions, but a former staffer tells us her behavior isn’t surprising.

"It’s completely in line with Stacey’s character. She operates entirely from a narcissistic standpoint," said the former staffer. "She has a huge God complex."

On Friday, Griffith — whose devotees include Madonna and Kelly Ripa — posted on Instagram about getting vaccinated at a Staten Island high school, and told the Daily Beast she qualified since she’s a wellness "educator." (School teachers are eligible in New York.)

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

"In my profession of health and wellness as a teacher, it’s my priority daily to keep my community and their respiratory systems operating at full capacity so they can beat this virus if they are infected by it," she said. "I can only teach to them if I am healthy myself."

Stacey Griffith leads a class workout at the SoulCycle studio at the American Express Platinum House at The Parker Palm Springs on April 15, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for American Express)

Stacey Griffith leads a class workout at the SoulCycle studio at the American Express Platinum House at The Parker Palm Springs on April 15, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for American Express)

By Monday, she apologized saying she "made a terrible error in judgment."

SOULCYCLE INSTRUCTOR SORRY FOR CALLING HERSELF AN ‘EDUCATOR’ TO GET COVID VACCINE

SoulCycle seemed to distance itself from the move by telling Page Six in a comment on Tuesday that Griffith "operated in a personal capacity in applying for a NY State COVID-19 vaccine. SoulCycle plays no role in organizing or obtaining vaccinations for instructors or other employees nor do we encourage any of [our] employees to seek vaccine priority as educators."

The former staffer huffed, "they love to ignore bad behavior from instructors… It’s a culture of bulls–t."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, the controversy is just the latest to hit the high-end fitness brand. Top instructors have been accused of making racist and homophobic comments on the job, having sex with clients, and fat-shaming co-workers.

SoulCycle has previously commented regarding those incidents that its "core values" are "of diversity, inclusion, acceptance and love. When we receive complaints or allegations related to behavior within our community that does not align to our values, we take those very seriously and both investigate and address them."

This report originally appeared in the New York Post. 

Your Money