Son of prominent Dominican politician shot, killed outside Texas gas station as 3 suspects sought: police

The son of a prominent Dominican politician was shot and killed at a Houston gas station Monday, and three suspects are being sought, police said.

The Houston Police Department identified the victim as Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, 34, the son of Alfredo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, the country's lower chamber of congress.

"We have spoken with Mr. Pacheco about his son’s death and advised him detectives continue efforts to determine possible motives for the shooting," an HPD statement said.

Rojas worked in the music industry in Houston and went by the name "El Pikante," according to reports.

Rojas, a 29-year-old victim, and two other men were leaving a gas station in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive about 7:25 p.m. and got into a black SUV.

At the same time, a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes-Benz approached the SUV. Two males got out of the Dodger and one exited the Mercedes.

All three open fired on the SUV and fled the scene, police said.

Rojas was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"With great regret, I announce the unexpected death of my son LUIS ALFREDO PACHECO ROJAS, who lived outside the country," Alfredo Pacheco posted Tuesday on X. "This fact is currently under investigation. I sincerely thank friends and colleagues for their solidarity in this difficult time."

Detectives released surveillance images of the three suspects being sought.

Two are seen with what appeared to be firearms.