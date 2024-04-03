Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Son of prominent Dominican politician shot, killed outside Texas gas station as 3 suspects sought: police

Luis Alfredo Pachecho, 34, was the son of Alfredo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Americans flee to Dominican Republic amid Haiti crisis Video

Americans flee to Dominican Republic amid Haiti crisis

Fox News State Department correspondent Gillian Turner reports on the State Department crafting plans to evacuate Americans in Haiti on ‘Special Report.’

The son of a prominent Dominican politician was shot and killed at a Houston gas station Monday, and three suspects are being sought, police said. 

The Houston Police Department identified the victim as Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, 34, the son of Alfredo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, the country's lower chamber of congress. 

"We have spoken with Mr. Pacheco about his son’s death and advised him detectives continue efforts to determine possible motives for the shooting," an HPD statement said. 

MISSING TEXAS COLLEGE STUDENT CALEB HARRIS DISAPPEARED AFTER ORDERING UBER EATS: ‘IT’S A MYSTERY'

Alfredo Pacheco

Alfredo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic. His son, Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, 34, was killed this week in Texas.  (Alfredo Pacheco; X)

Rojas worked in the music industry in Houston and went by the name "El Pikante," according to reports. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dominican Republic's embassy for comment.  

Rojas, a 29-year-old victim, and two other men were leaving a gas station in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive about 7:25 p.m. and got into a black SUV. 

At the same time, a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes-Benz approached the SUV. Two males got out of the Dodger and one exited the Mercedes. 

All three open fired on the SUV and fled the scene, police said.

Rojas was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.  

Three homicide suspects in Houston

Three suspects are being sought in the killing of Luis Alfredo Pacheco Rojas, 34, outside a Houston gas station this week.  (City of Houston)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With great regret, I announce the unexpected death of my son LUIS ALFREDO PACHECO ROJAS, who lived outside the country," Alfredo Pacheco posted Tuesday on X. "This fact is currently under investigation. I sincerely thank friends and colleagues for their solidarity in this difficult time."

Detectives released surveillance images of the three suspects being sought. 

Two are seen with what appeared to be firearms.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.