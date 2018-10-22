Soldier, mistress arrested after wife's body found in trunk, authorities say

An active-duty U.S. Army soldier and his girlfriend were arrested in Louisiana Sunday night after police stopped a car with his wife's body in the trunk, authorities said Monday.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Logan Kyle was transferred into the custody of the U.S. Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Polk. Sarah Parker, 24, of Lake Charles, has been charged with obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide.

The sheriff's office said deputies got a tip Sunday night that a woman was driving around Lake Charles with a body in her trunk. They stopped Parker's car a short time later. Kyle was in the passenger seat and Parker's 2-year-old and 1-year-old children in the back seats.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso told reporters that Kyle confessed to killing his wife at Fort Polk. Officials believe he then met up with Parker and the two drove around the area looking for a place to dispose of Kyle's wife's body.

"In many cases, we don’t get a call until the body is actually found," said Mancuso, according to KATC-TV. "We actually got this one before it was dumped which made it easier."

Fort Polk spokeswoman Kim Reichsling told The Associated Press she cannot release the name of Kyle's wife until Tuesday because Army regulations require a 24-hour wait after notifying next-of-kin.

Formal charges against Kyle have not yet been announced. Officials say more charges could be brought against Parker, whose children have been placed in state custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.