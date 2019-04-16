Maine city sets record for most consecutive days with at least an inch of snow on the ground

Say it ain't snow for one city in Maine.

The city of Caribou in the northern part of the state set a new record on Monday for the longest stretch of having at least an inch of snow on the ground.

"Caribou is now at 157 straight days of an inch or more on the ground," the National Weather Service's Caribou Office said on Twitter.

As of Tuesday, there were still 10 inches of snow on the ground in the city of just over 8,000 people.

The weather service said earlier this month that the previous record was 155 days of snow on the ground during the winter of 2002-2003.

"Keep in mind, we have a relatively short period of record with snow depth data, only since the winter of 1940-41," the NWS Caribou said.

In March, Caribou was ranked top among the 10 U.S. cities with the highest snowfall totals this winter by AccuWeather.

The NWS said in January that Caribou saw 59.8 inches of snow, which "smashed" the previous record of 44.5 inches in January 1994.

“Not only did it break the January record, it almost broke the all-time snowiest month on record of December 1972 when 59.9 inches of snow was observed,” the agency said at the time.

The remaining snow may finally be gone by the end of the week, however, as temperatures are forecast to reach 60 degrees by Saturday.